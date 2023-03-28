InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 197,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after buying an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of InMode by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

