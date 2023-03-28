Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Purchases 15,016 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) insider Jim Strang acquired 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,702.96 ($61,067.65).

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

LON HGT traded down GBX 5.38 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 320.62 ($3.94). 726,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 357.40. HgCapital Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,358.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 110.30.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,916.67%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

