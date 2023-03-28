Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 140,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

