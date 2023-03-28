Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,220,047 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $17,690,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00.
Shares of CWAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 752,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,331. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
