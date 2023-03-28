Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,220,047 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $17,690,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00.

Shares of CWAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 752,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,331. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 168,319 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

