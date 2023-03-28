Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells 19,203 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.18. 1,340,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

