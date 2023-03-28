Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 181,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Integrated Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 97.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.