Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.
Intellinetics Price Performance
OTCMKTS INLX opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.
Intellinetics Company Profile
