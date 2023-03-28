Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.84

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.84 and last traded at $143.38, with a volume of 55874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,295 shares of company stock worth $2,869,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

