International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

IBM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.43. 608,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

