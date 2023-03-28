International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 282.3% in March

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

Shares of ICTEF stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. International Container Terminal Services has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

