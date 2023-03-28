International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Up 282.3% in March

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance
Shares of ICTEF stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. International Container Terminal Services has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.
About International Container Terminal Services
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Container Terminal Services (ICTEF)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.