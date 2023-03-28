Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.13 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00017515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $30.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,173,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,040,819 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

