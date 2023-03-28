Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 28,003 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.