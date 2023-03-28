Intrua Financial LLC Buys 12,626 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

IPG opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.