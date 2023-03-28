Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.