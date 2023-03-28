Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 187,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

