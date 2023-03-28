Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 14,562 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average is $195.79. The company has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

