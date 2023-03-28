Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 7,048 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,693,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

