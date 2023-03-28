Intrua Financial LLC Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

