Intrua Financial LLC Trims Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
