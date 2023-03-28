Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 318.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 26,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,041. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

