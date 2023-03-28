Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,167,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 418,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 564,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,839. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

