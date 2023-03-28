Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.44. 1,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,115. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

