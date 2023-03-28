Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Stock Position Lifted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,905,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,694,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,181,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 155.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGHY remained flat at $19.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.