Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IHYF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

