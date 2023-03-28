Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is V Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 227,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.