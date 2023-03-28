Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 568.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,162,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5,365.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,958. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $298.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average of $252.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

