Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Invesque Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

