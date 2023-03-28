Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG) recently:

3/28/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 159 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.05 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,442.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.99.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

