iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Trading 3% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.42 and last traded at $81.34. 6,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 818% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 15.46% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

