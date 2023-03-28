IPVERSE Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $868,009.97 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

