iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

