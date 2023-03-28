iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 848.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100,265.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 326,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.