iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.92. 222,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 193,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.16.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.41.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

