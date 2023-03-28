iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.84. 127,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,269. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

