iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after buying an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,587,000 after buying an additional 1,800,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 1,066,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,716. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

