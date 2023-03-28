iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

