iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after buying an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,830,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,716. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

