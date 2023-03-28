iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 271,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 712,850 shares.The stock last traded at $36.61 and had previously closed at $36.35.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

