iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET remained flat at $21.91 during trading on Tuesday. 294,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

