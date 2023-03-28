iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,130. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

