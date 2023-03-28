iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 10.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. 6,367,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,735,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

