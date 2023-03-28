iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296,598 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 262,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,534. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

