iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

