iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. 2,333,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

