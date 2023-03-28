iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000.

USMV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. 2,333,694 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

