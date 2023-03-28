iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

