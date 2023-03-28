iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.