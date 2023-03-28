iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

