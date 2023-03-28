iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. 45,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.