iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. 45,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,658. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

