iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,182,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,236. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.01.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

